Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Navient posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 2,274,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,094. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.