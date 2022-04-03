Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $90.80 million. First Foundation reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $385.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.40 million, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $430.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 102.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.17. 389,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,106. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.