Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.