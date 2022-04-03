Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 712,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $124,039,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

