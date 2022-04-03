Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.58. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. 4,070,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

