Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LMST traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

