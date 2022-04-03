Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.37 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

IIIV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 83,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,040. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.