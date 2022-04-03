Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.66 Million

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to post sales of $637.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.30 million to $646.67 million. Envista reported sales of $709.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

NVST traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.