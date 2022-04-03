Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 765,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $537,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 44.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

