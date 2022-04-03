Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. 1,201,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,811. BCE has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

