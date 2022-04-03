Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “
Shares of YMTX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.