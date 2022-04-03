Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of YMTX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

