Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $896.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

