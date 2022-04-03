XGOX (XGOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58.00

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,387.92 or 0.99910510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00068741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002337 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

