Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $24.91. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 36,357 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 6.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd ( OTCMKTS:WOPEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

