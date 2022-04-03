Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $241.24

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.24 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 226.57 ($2.97). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 229 ($3.00), with a volume of 1,107,027 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

