Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Wingstop by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

WING stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

