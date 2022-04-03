Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.52.

NYSE WSM traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.26.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

