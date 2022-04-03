Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $36.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $33.83 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.