William Blair Comments on Icosavax Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Icosavax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

ICVX opened at $6.78 on Friday. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Icosavax by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

