Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

WLDN stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

