Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Comerica Bank raised its position in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. 2,884,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

