Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

