Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

