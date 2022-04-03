Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

