Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $340.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

