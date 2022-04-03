Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

