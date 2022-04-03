Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,016 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE CNP opened at $31.15 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.