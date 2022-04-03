Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,200 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 466,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,462. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.