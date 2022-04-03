Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $79.17. 6,326,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

