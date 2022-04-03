Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,428. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

