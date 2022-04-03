Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE FE opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

