Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $90,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. 2,065,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

