Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $60,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Marriott International by 109.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

