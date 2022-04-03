Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $41,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

GD stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

