Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

