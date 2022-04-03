Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $31,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

