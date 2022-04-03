Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,343 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,574. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

