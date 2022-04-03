Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 403 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.17.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

