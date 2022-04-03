Widercoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $473.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $5,430.38 and approximately $473.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

