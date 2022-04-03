WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 2.1% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.86. 14,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 48,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Get WidePoint alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WidePoint by 386.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.