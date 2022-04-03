WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.