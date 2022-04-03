Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $274.29

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.44 million and $21,648.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $274.29 or 0.00593818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.78 or 0.07529249 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,256.96 or 1.00144487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

