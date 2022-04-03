Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ WEYS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.54.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.
Weyco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
