Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the third quarter worth $198,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

