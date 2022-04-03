Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

