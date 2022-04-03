Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.