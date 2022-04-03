Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 652,315 shares.The stock last traded at $39.81 and had previously closed at $41.00.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

