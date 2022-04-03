Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

