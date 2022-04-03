Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $87.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

ALV opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

