Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WMK stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.20. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.