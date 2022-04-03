Wedbush Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

